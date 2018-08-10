Marshall County Election Board approves PHS as vote center

The Marshall County Election Board approved Plymouth High School as a vote center on Wednesday.

Marshall County Clerk Deb VanDeMark stated, “This is a great opportunity for the community and the school.”

At an election board meeting held Friday, July 27, PHS staff approached the board to request that PHS be used as a voting center to engage young voters by giving them a convenient opportunity to vote and expose them to the voting process.

VanDeMark emphasized, “I believe this will be beneficial for our young people.”

The board unanimously approved the request and scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 21, to discuss which vote center it will replace.

VanDeMark shared, “The high school is a great location as a voting center. Everyone knows where it is. It is easy to find.”

DLGF approved the Culver Community School Corporation request for public question. That question will be on the ballot starting during the general election on Nov. 6.

The Indiana Education Board approved a resolution made by the Argos Community School Corporation approving their request to elect school board members rather than appoint them. Those who desire to file their candidacy may do so now until August 24. Three members leaving their position will serve until December 31, 2018.

Lake of the Woods Regional Sewer District has vacancies and no filings. Persons interested in filing their candidacy for those positions may do so now until August 24.

The next election board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21. A regular election board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11. The election board meets at 8:30 a.m. in the the Marshall County Clerk’s Office, 211 West Madison Street.