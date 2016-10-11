Marshall County Community Foundation awards $90,455 in grants

The Marshall County Community Foundation (MCCF) announced the first round of 2016 grants from the Foundation’s Community Fund during an awards presentation October 5, 2016, in Plymouth, Indiana. Twice each year, nonprofit organizations are invited to submit proposals for new, innovative and collaborative projects. Members of the community serving on the MCCF Grants Committee evaluate the proposals and conduct site visits during a competitive application process.

During the Fall 2016 grant round, $90,455 was awarded to ten organizations in Marshall County for the following projects:

• Ancilla College: $15,000 for summer bridge academy program for at risk students.

• Argos Park Department: $4,500 for installation of frisbee/disc golf course in Argos Town Park.

• Cardinal Services, Inc.: $5,500 for installation of a backyard fence at group home.

• Here/Hear: $4,800 to educate on mental illness through peer-to-peer support groups and a music and arts festival.

• LifePlex Institute for Health and Wellness: $2,475 for purchase of “The Healing Drum” for Community Drum Therapy Group community outreach programs.

• Marshall County Council on Aging: $8,680 Matching funds for wheelchair equipped vehicle.

• Plymouth Arts Commission/Encore: $4,000 to support two Arts Midwest World Fest international music programs.

• Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department: $13,000 to purchase a new ATV.

• REAL Services: $5,000 for expansion of Aging in Place program, allowing homeowners over age 55 to remain in healthy homes as long as possible.

• Triton Elementary School: $1,500 to support a parent and community program.

• Triton Jr. Sr. High School Band: $10,000 to purchase band instruments.

• Union-North Ambulance Service: $3,000 for advanced EMT class.

• Wild Rose Moon: $13,000 for sound production equipment for Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.