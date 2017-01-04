Marshall County Commissioners meet
MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County commissioners reorganized at their first meeting of the year. They voted Commissioner Kevin Overmyer as president and Commissioner Kurt Garner as vice president.
They also voted to retain the department heads from 2016 for the current year. Those department heads were:
• Highway Department Supervisor Jason Peters
• Highway Department Administrator Lori Baker
• Maintenance Department Head Doug Masterson
• Jail Maintenance Department Head Gary Masterson
• Marshall County Museum Executive Director Linda Rippy
• Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery
• IT Department Head Michael Marshall
• Veteran Service Officer Pam Schweizer-Betz
• Building Commissioner Chuck DeWitt
• Weights and Measures Inspector Jerry Huss
• County Attorney Jim Clevenger
Category: