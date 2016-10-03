Marshall County and Plymouth receive $1.6 million and $2.1 million in Fed funding for infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced today that nearly $80 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 64 cities, towns, and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements as well as sidewalk and trail projects. Combined with local funds, almost $135 million is being invested in infrastructure in communities receiving funds.

On the list of communities receiving funds is the City of Plymouth $2,147,409.60 for Hoham Dr. reconstruction. Marshall County also is on the list for Bridge #73 on King Road over the Yellow River replacement $1,674,400.00.

A list of all communities receiving funds is online at www.in.gov/indot/3581.htm