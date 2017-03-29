March 29 permanently recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Bipartisan legislation authored by Senator Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) and Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) permanently designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day has been signed into law by President Trump.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act represents the first federal statute recognizing the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

Donnelly said, “With this bipartisan bill signed into law, we can finally give our Vietnam veterans the additional recognition they deserve. These Americans sacrificed to protect our country – they are our family, friends, and neighbors, and it is important to honor and remember their patriotism, service, and sacrifice. I’m proud to work with my colleague, Senator Toomey, on this effort to mark Vietnam War Veterans Day.”

On March 29, 1973, the last combat troops were ordered out of Vietnam.

While many troops remained behind before the fall of Saigon, March 29 holds great meaning for many Vietnam veterans.