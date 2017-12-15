Man with HIV gets 18 months for not telling sex partners

A Silver Lake man accused of not revealing his HIV-positive status to a pair of Marshall County women before he had unprotected sex with them has received an 18-month sentence.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Travis Spoor, 38, during a hearing on Thursday.

The sentence will be served with Marshall County Community Corrections once Spoor has served part of a prison sentence for similar crimes in Allen County, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said.

Thursday’s sentencing hearing marks the end of a salacious crime spree that spread across four northern Indiana counties.

Along with Marshall and Allen counties, Spoor was charged this year and in 2016 for similar crimes in Kosciusko and Wabash counties. Additional charges were added as more women came forward to report Spoor to investigators after learning of the allegations from area media.

“The Travis Spoor case is indeed disturbing,” Chipman said. “At some point we had to start considering where does the incarceration end. In other words, at what point is justice fulfilled, and we are not being vindictive?

“Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt did a thorough job of tracking Mr. Spoor’s other sentences, and despite the defense attorney’s push to have the Marshall County case dismissed, we decided that the punishment he had received in the other counties was still not sufficient for our victims,” he continued. “We did decide, however, that upon completion of his periods of incarceration with the other counties that his sentence from Marshall County could then begin.”

