LP Gas raises money for breast cancer foundation

Plymouth LP Gas donated a check for over $3,000 to a good cause on Wednesday, doing what co-owner Debrah Buchtel sees as the company's part to support their community.

On Monday, the three owners of the LP Gas invited Jennifer Houin, co-founder of breast cancer foundation Ounce of Cure to their Plymouth location to receive a check for the total amount of donations the gas company took in over the summer. To raise the money, LP Gas offered a discount on it's 20-pound gas grill cylinders, allowing customers to pay only $10 for a cylinder if they chose to donate to the cause.

"During the summer we have a special on our 20-pound cylinder gas grill tanks, and if they make a donation to Ounce of Prevention then they get a special price. This year it was $10 with a donation. We have customer appreciation day in October and we give back and match the funds for the donation to Ounce of Prevention," said Buchtel.

