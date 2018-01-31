Local gymnasts have strong showing at Western Invitational

Plymouth and Bremen’s gymnasts competed in the Western Invitational over the weekend.

Plymouth finished third as a team with a score of 95.775.

Plymouth’s Kyla Heckaman placed first on the floor with a score of 9.15. She was third on the bars, sixth on the beam, and third in the all-around.

Claudia Marohn had another solid meet. Her best finish was on the beam where her clean, no fall routine was good enough for third place. She also placed sixth in the all-around.

Bremen’s Raven White continued her recent string of strong performances. In her best event, she placed fifth on the balance beam.