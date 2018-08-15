Little boy receives rainbow to slide on

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6-year-old Steven Hoese walked up the driveway of the family’s several acres of property to be greeted by members of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Southwire Company’s Project Gift.

In June of 2017 Steven was diagnosed with Autosomal Recessive Spastic Ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay (ARSACS), a neurogenetic disorder which is characterized by the degeneration of the neuro pathways.

“Over time,” said Steven’s mother Lori Hoese, “he will lose the ability for his brain to communicate with his muscles.”

By Hoese’s calculations, Steven will be wheelchair bound by the time he reaches his twenties.

