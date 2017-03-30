Lions suffer 1st loss in 8 innings at Elkhart

Bremen’s baseball team suffered its first loss of the season in eight innings Wednesday as host Elkhart Memorial rallied back from a 4-0 deficit to hand the Lions an eventual 5-4 defeat.

The Chargers forced extra innings with a pair of runs in the seventh, then responded to a one-run Bremen eighth with two more runs for the walk-off win.

Damon Young took the loss on the mound for the Lions, taking over for Nathan Mullen in the eighth.

Wil Rogers recorded three hits for Bremen, and starting pitcher Jacob Strehler doubled for the visitors, who out-hit Memorial 13-10.

The Lions are scheduled to host Northridge tonight at 5 p.m.

• ELKHART MEMORIAL 5, BREMEN 4

At Elkhart

Bremen: 020 020 01 — 4 13 2

Memorial: 000 010 22 — 5 10 1

Jacob Strehler, Nathan Mullen (7), Damon Young (L,8); Braden Baer, Bailey Joy (5), Brett Wilson (W, 7)

2B: Strehler (B), Jordan Siddons (EM), Matt Kloxx (EM)