Lions roar back to claim win from Triton

To be continued?

The Bremen-Triton boys tennis match came down to the last match of the day and took almost three hours to decide, but this may have just been the appetizer as the two may meet up again next week in sectionals.

If so, it will be tough to match the drama that unfolded at DeSantis Courts Monday.

After spotting the Trojans a 2-0 lead – down a set at two other positions – the Lions stormed all the way back for a 3-2 victory on Senior Night.

“It looked very bleak,” said Bremen head coach Kevin Hickman “I’m just happy that they came through. We played well to win it and hopefully, we’ll keep improving.”

After two hours, the score was tied 2-2, and the No. 3 singles match between Bremen’s Dawson Hickman and Triton’s Connor Large was headed to a third set. After almost an hour of long rallies made up of mostly defensive shot-making, Hickman finally prevailed, 6-3, for the winning team point.

“A heart attack special,” said coach Hickman, who also happens to be Dawson’s dad. “Lots of nerves, but I think Dawson played through them well. Both kids played really well. They didn’t tighten up and they did what they could do.”

“Two freshmen going at it and you’d never know they were freshmen,” added Triton head coach Al Peckham. “Connor has battled all year. He has been a little unlucky, just missing by one or two points here and there. It was a great match.”

Things were going the Trojans’ way early as both doubles teams secured wins in straight sets against an adjusted doubles lineup for Bremen. Carter Kuntz and Chase Butler won at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1, while Grant Eib and Tyler Heckaman won at No. 2, 6-2, 6-3.

“Two doubles did a great job tonight, but Bremen’s usual No. 2 team is pretty decent so it might be more of a battle if we play them in the sectional,” said Peckham. “The team did show that we can battle. We’re just two or three points away. That’s what I feel like.”

Things began to improve for the home team when Carson Miller turned his match around at No. 2 singles. After falling behind 5-6 in the first set, the freshman recovered nicely, forced a tiebreak that he won easily, then continued that momentum to a 6-1 second-set win.

“I think he was a little tight at first, but he turned it around,” added Hickman. “We’ve asked him to hit his shots. In the second set he did that and it was beneficial.”

Teammate Mark Bahr lost his first set, 6-4, then rebounded for a 6-1 second set win and his early 4-1 lead in the third was too much for Triton’s John Gardner to make up.

“Mark was off a little in the first set, but I knew he would play better,” continued Hickman. “He started hitting the ball better rather than slicing it and got the kid back on his heels and took advantage of that. He ended the match with an overhead, which he had been struggling with. I was happy to see him end the match with an overhead after all of the practice he has done on it.”

Bremen wraps up its regular season schedule with matches today at home against Elkhart Central, then Wednesday at South Bend Adams. Triton hosts Manchester today, with the HNAC tournament Wednesday and Thursday.

• BREMEN 3, TRITON 2

At Bremen

SINGLES: 1. Mark Bahr (B) def. John Gardner 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Carson Miller (B) def. Jared Bules 7-6 (1), 6-1; 3. Dawson Hickman (B) def. Connor Large 5-7, 6-4, 6-3;

DOUBLES: 1. Carter Kuntz/Chase Butler (T) def. Shay Kyser/Taylor Richards 6-2, 6-1; 2. Grant Eib/Tyler Heckaman (T) def. Jack Barnes/Andy Aguayo 6-2, 6-3.

Records: Bremen 10-6, Triton 6-10

JV score: Bremen, Triton