Lincoln Junior High Digital Storm students bring home national awards
Monday, March 13, 2017
Plymouth, IN
In New York City, the 77th Intercollegiate National Broadcasting Awards and conference was held. The annual IBS New York City Conference is focused on New Trends in School/College Radio/TV/Webcasting.
LJH Digital Storm students received an impressive 10 National Winner trophies and 29 National Finalist trophies.
The national winners in the above photo are:
FRONT ROW: Harlie Mast, Kendra Howard, Jenna Abberger, Madison Stiles, and Emma Janda:
SECOND ROW: Viktoria Vancza, Mason Keller, Collin Mills, Kaleigh Kephart, Tallulah Gault, Drew Harrell, Ana Aguilar
BACK ROW: Diego Martinez, Cristian Quintana, Austin Kizer, Olivia Horvath, Daniel Bacon, and Hayden Hopple.
Category: