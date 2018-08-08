LaPaz man gets over 4 years in prison on federal gun charges

A federal judge on Monday sentenced a LaPaz man to four years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm after he was arrested in Marshall County last summer.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio handed down the 51-month sentence to 41-year-old Peter Rink after Rink pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and having a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long, Ryan Holmes, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern District of Indiana, said in a news release.

A grand jury in South Bend indicted Rink on the federal charges in October.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke N. Reilander prosecuted the government’s case against Rink.

Read more about this -- including Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman's opinion of the sentence -- in Wednesday's edition of the Pilot News.