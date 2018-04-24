Lancers holds Trojans scoreless

Patience and pitching paid off for LaVille’s baseball team Tuesday night.

It took a little time to adjust to Triton pitcher Ryan Kaufman’s assortment of off-speed pitches, but once they did, the Lancers had five players with two-hit nights and Devon Schoof pitched six scoreless innings as the Lancers posted a 9-0 shutout over the Trojans in Hoosier North Athletic Conference action at Ken Keller Field.

“We had to make some adjustments on that pitcher, but we got some extra outs and that helps us,” said LaVille head coach Brian Lawler, whose squad remains undefeated in HNAC play and will face the Trojans at home on Thursday.

Kaufman walked only one and had four strikeouts, but his teammates made five errors behind him, which spells trouble against a good-hitting team like LaVille.

“He’s throwing strikes and you have to do that,” said Triton head coach Tyler Hensley of the junior Kaufman. “He only pitched two games all last year - and that was my fault that he did not pitch more - but he’s already done that in conference this year. He’s coming around. He doesn’t throw real hard, but he mixes in his curveball and changeup well and keeps the ball low. Pitching wins games.”

It does, but when your Nos. 2 - 6 batters go a collective 10-for-18, your chances of getting the ‘W’ improve immensely too.

Reese Gallup (two 2Bs), Isaiah Herbster (2 RBIs), Jimmy Fischer, Nick Moore and Robby Pope (1 RBI) all had a pair of hits to lead the LV attack. Gallup also scored three times and threw out a runner trying to steal. Connor Wieczorek scored twice.

“As a team, we’ve been swinging the bats well,” continued Lawler. “Gallup swings the bat nicely and made a nice throw on that first-and-third situation. He’s a good player and has been swinging the bat well all year.”

The way Schoof was pitching though, it turns out the Lancers only needed one run. The junior lefty struck out five, walked one and hit one batter. Freshman Leyton Czarnecki pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

“Schoof’s been throwing like that all year,” Lawler added. “He throws strikes. Good pitching always gives you a chance to win. We’ll have to gear up for them on Thursday.”

Keyban Mosier was one bright spot in the Triton batting order, getting half of the team’s hits by going 3-for-3.

Gallup doubled and scored to get things started in the first inning. Moore and Pope led off the second with back-to-back singles and both eventually scored, Pope coming in on a balk.

Gallup popped up in foul territory his second time up, but the ball was dropped. With new life, he doubled for the second time and later scored on a Fischer single.

Eight batters came to the plate in the fifth. Herbster and Pope’s RBI singles highlighted the inning that saw three more Lancer runs and two of the Trojans’ errors.

Schoff singled and scored on a throwing error in the seventh and Wieczorek tallied the final LV run on Herbster’s second RBI single of the game.



* LAVILLE 9, TRITON 0

At Bourbon

LaVille 121 032 0 - 9 11 1

Triton 000 000 0 - 0 6 5

Devon Schoff, Leyton Czarnecki (7) and Reese Gallup; Ryan Kaufman and Max Slusser.

2B – Gallup 2 (LV)

Records: LaVille 7-1 (4-0 HNAC), Triton 3-4 (2-2 HNAC)