Lancers get their work in at Wabash

LaVille traveled to Wabash Friday for a high school football scrimmage. It's the "we have practiced and hit each other, now we get to hit someone else night" after two weeks of practices and drills.

Scrimmages have two options, according to the IHSAA.

Option one includes the kicking game. Option two removes the kicking game.

LaVille returns several young players from a 8-5 season a year ago that found the Lancers winning the first sectional since 2003.

The LHS defense hit the field first Friday and held Wabash from moving the ball.

In fact, the defense forced three turnovers - a fumble recovery by Alexis Albarado, a fumble recovery by Connor Manges, and an interception by Nathan Nichols-Petersen - in the opening 15 plays by the hosts.

The Lancer offense took the ball and found the end zone a couple times during their opening 15 play series.

The ball is moved from the 35-yard line to the 10, and the varsity unit along with the reserve unit got to see action for both LaVille and Wabash.

Lake all coaches Friday, LaVille coach Will Hostrawser saw some good things and things that need sharpened up on.

"Honestly the way we play right now is irrelavant," said the sixth-year LaVille coach. "We have to be playing our best football at the end of season.

"The journey starts tomorrow when we watch film," Hostawser continued. "We will carve it up. Believe me, we saw a lot of good things. I'm not really interested in those, those won't take us farther than where we are at. I'm interested in things we can shore up.

Hostrawser was proud of his football team.

"The guys represented LaVille well today," said Hostrawser. "The guys on the reserve team, jumping out there in new positions. We did all kinds of good little things. Little things that make a hugh difference."

LaVille will open the season August 17 at Culver Academy. Kick is at 7:30 p.m.