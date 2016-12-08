Lake effect snow forecast for the area

The Indiana Department of Transportation warns that even with pre-treatment, salt and snow plows, white-out conditions are likely to make travel very difficult on Thursday night and Friday in parts of northern Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Elkhart, LaGrange, LaPorte, Steuben and St. Joseph counties. Forecasters are calling for bursts of moderate to heavy snow and white-out conditions in areas affected by lake effect snow. A few miles may mean the difference between light snow and several inches of accumulation.