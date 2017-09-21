Lady Pilgrims take NLC win

Plymouth’s girls soccer team took a road NLC win over Wawasee 7-0.

Plymouth scored two goals in the first half. Madison Stiles scored off of an assist from Madison Smith. Madison Smith scored off an assist from Summer Smith.

From there the Ladies gained ground in the second half. Lindsey Janus had a goal assisted by Alicia Smith. Abby Morales took the ball from half field and went one on one with the keeper. Madison Rose scored off a header from Alicia Smith's corner kick and Madison Smith added a second goal.

Plymouth is now 3-5-4 and 2-3-1 in the NLC.

