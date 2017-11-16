Lady Pilgrims take home opener

Last night the Lady Pilgrims of Plymouth finally came to their home gymnasium for the first time this young season and they opened with a stellar night of three-point shooting and a huge win over county foe, Triton’s Lady Trojans, 56-24.

The opening quarter was filled with runs by both squads. Plymouth started out hot, leaving off from its road win Saturday night against Michigan City, scoring the game’s first 11 points (which came in less than two minutes and three of those from beyond the three-point line), Triton was forced to call a timeout and regroup.

That’s exactly what the Lady Trojans did as they answered with their own eight-point run to pull back within three. With just a couple minutes left in the first quarter, Plymouth finished strong and added another six points to the board, making it 17-8 after the first buzzer of the night.

The second quarter, the game slowed down drastically as both baskets froze shut and both teams failed to score a bucket until the final two minutes. At the half, it was a 10-point spread with Plymouth on top.

At the half-time break, Plymouth’s head coach Dave Duncan would light a defensive bon fire under his squad as it came out of the locker room looking and fighting for the ball with every second that would tick from the clock. Plymouth scored 20 points in the third quarter, while holding Triton to only five.

The Lady Pilgrims not only played hard defensively in the third quarter but the three-ball would come to life as well. Alli Andrews and Halle Reichard shared the spotlight with distance buckets. The score after three quarters widened in Plymouth’s favor, 42-17.

In the fourth, Coach Duncan kept subbing in fresh legs for the Pilgrims and it would also pay off in big dividends. Christin Davidson came off the bench and drained three field goals, two of which were fired from beyond the arc. She would help Plymouth finish out the night shooting 14 of 21 from three-point land.

After the game, Coach Duncan and staff were all smiles as the crowd came out in big numbers from both sides. Plymouth moves to 3-2 on the year and takes hits the road yet again Saturday for a game at Valparaiso with a tip off time of 8 p.m.

•PLYMOUTH 56, TRITON 29

At Plymouth

Plymouth 17 5 20 14 - 56

Triton 8 4 5 12 - 29