Lady Pilgrims sixth in NLC

Northwood continued its annual dominance earning their fourth consecutive tournament title, even more remarkable this is Northwood's seventh consecutive season finishing either outright NLC champs or tied for the overall title.

NorthWood has not lost a conference nine-hole match in seven consecutive seasons

Freshman phenom Cybil Stillson took home Medalist honors with a 78.

Plymouth senior Brittney Klotz carded a 94 and was voted by coaches as Honorable Mention all-conference. This is Brittney's first NLC award.

“Britt's putting was sharp today,” said Plymouth coach Ben Waymouth. “Her 11 putts on the front nine was impressive.”

Freshman Annastasia Hutchings fired consistent 52's for a round of 104. Junior Olivia Waymouth and Sophomore Olivia Horvath both turned in 110's. Sophomore Brenna Large rounded out Plymouth scoring with an improving 136.

“Heading into today we spent a lot of prep time on our short game and putting,” said Waymouth. “This work paid dividends as all our girls putt well today. A big challenge today was an unfamiliar golf course. Knowing where to aim, where to play conservative as opposed to aggressive, today was as much mental as it was physical for the players. In the end, we secured a 6th place finish in the tournament beating the teams we should have on paper.”

Next up for Plymouth is a trip back to one of our favorite venues the Culver Academy Course on Monday to face Adams and CGA.

Final standings:

Team Score NLC Record Place

NorthWood 339 7-0 1st

Northridge 366 5-2 2nd

Concord 368 6-1 4th

Warsaw 378 4-3 3rd

Wawasee 385 3-4 5th

Plymouth 418 2-5 6th

Elkhart Memorial 435 0-7 T-7

Goshen 444 1-6 T-7

All NLC

Cybil Stillson NorthWood

Braedyn O’Dell Northridge

Courtney King Elkhart Memorial

Belle Brunner Wawasee

MacKenzie Weaver NorthWood

Delaney Davis NorthWood

Abby Slaubaugh NorthWood

Lilly Ball Elkhart Memorial

Honorable Mention:

Madelyn Ray Warsaw

Lauren Boesler Concord

Kirsten Schrock NorthWood

Brittney Klotz Plymouth

NLC Coach of the Year

Adam Yoder NorthWood