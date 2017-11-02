Lady Pilgrims get road win

Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims got into the win column in a big way on the road at New Prairie taking a 42-20 win.

Plymouth jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and never looked back holding New Prairie scoreless in the second period.

Plymouth was led by Alli Andrews with 12 points.

Plymouth (1-1) plays on the road again Tuesday night at Mishawaka Marian.

•PLYMOUTH 42, NEW PRAIRIE 20

New Prairie 2 0 8 10-20

Plymouth 14 10 11 7-42

Plymouth (42) - Tanner 1 0-0 3, Holiday 2 0-0 4, Peters 1 3-6 5, Cook 0 0-0 0, Owen 2 0-0 4, Reichard 2 1-1 6, Nifong 1 0-0 3, Andrews 4 0-0 12, Quissell 1 0-0 2, Davidson 1 0-0 3, Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-7 42.

3 Pt. FG - Plymouth 8-24 (Andrews 4)

Rebounds - Plymouth 23 (Peters 5)

Assists - Plymouth 11 (Tanner, Reichard, Nifong 2)

Steals - Plymouth 17 (Andrews 4)

Turnovers - Plymouth 12

Fouls (Fouled Out)- Plymouth 16

JV Score - Plymouth 53, New Prairie 3.

