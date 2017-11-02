Lady Pilgrims get road win

Alli Andrews drives to the basket at New Prairie
Staff Writer
Thursday, November 2, 2017
New Carlisle, IN

Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims got into the win column in a big way on the road at New Prairie taking a 42-20 win.
Plymouth jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and never looked back holding New Prairie scoreless in the second period.
Plymouth was led by Alli Andrews with 12 points.
Plymouth (1-1) plays on the road again Tuesday night at Mishawaka Marian.
•PLYMOUTH 42, NEW PRAIRIE 20
New Prairie 2 0 8 10-20
Plymouth 14 10 11 7-42
Plymouth (42) - Tanner 1 0-0 3, Holiday 2 0-0 4, Peters 1 3-6 5, Cook 0 0-0 0, Owen 2 0-0 4, Reichard 2 1-1 6, Nifong 1 0-0 3, Andrews 4 0-0 12, Quissell 1 0-0 2, Davidson 1 0-0 3, Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-7 42.
3 Pt. FG - Plymouth 8-24 (Andrews 4)
Rebounds - Plymouth 23 (Peters 5)
Assists - Plymouth 11 (Tanner, Reichard, Nifong 2)
Steals - Plymouth 17 (Andrews 4)
Turnovers - Plymouth 12
Fouls (Fouled Out)- Plymouth 16
JV Score - Plymouth 53, New Prairie 3.
