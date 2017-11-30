Lady Pilgrims fall to Valley

Last night the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims opened up a nine-game home stand against Tippecanoe Valley and the 6-1 Lady Vikings. Valley scored early and stretched out to an 11 to 0 advantage, making the evening look tough for the Lady Pilgrims.

However, the Pilgrims would claw back late within three, but fall short, 47-41.

In the first quarter, Plymouth was down early and held off the board until inside of three minutes to go when the eventual leading scorer on the night, Alli Andrews, finally scored the team’s first bucket from outside the three-point line. Plymouth mounted a late surge in the quarter to cut the lead to half with a 16 to 8 disadvantage after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter would see Plymouth turn up the heat on both sides of the floor as Kacee Peters would get fired up defensively inside and the team shot the ball a lot better. Plymouth outscored the Lady Vikings in the second quarter 14 to 9 and trailed only by three at the half time buzzer.

Peter’s defensive play was noticed by Plymouth Coach Dave Duncan

“She (Peters) lights it up with her hands and gets us going on the defensive end,” Duncan said. “And Alli (Andrews) came in and kind of lit it up with a baseline drive and some three’s.”

The second half was very competitive with Plymouth scratching and clawing back within three with just a minute and a half left on the game clock. Valley would put Plymouth in a position where it had to foul as they stretched the lead back to double digits.

Claire Tanner eventually fouled out of the game with just inside of five seconds remaining in the game, as she tried tirelessly to get Plymouth a lead late in the game by making something happen defensively. When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Pilgrims fell to 4-4 on the season and Valley advances to 7 and 1.

“I’m not making any excuses for our kids but we had six of our top eight players over the last week that weren’t healthy, including Cece (Robinson),” said Duncan. “We just have to try to get healthy as we have Goshen coming up.”

Goshen comes to town Saturday for the Lady Pilgrims’ first Northern Lakes Conference match with tip off at 8 p.m Next week Plymouth will return to action Wednesday night against a non-conference opponent in Chesterton High School.

•TIPPECANOE VALLEY 47, PLYMOUTH 41

At Plymouth

Plymouth 8 14 10 9 - 41

T. Valley 16 9 14 8 - 47