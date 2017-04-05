Lady Pilgrims can’t find timely hit in season-opening loss
Plymouth, IN
Plymouth’s softball team lost its opener 10-0 in six innings on the road in Mishawaka Tuesday.
Mishawaka scored six runs during a big fourth inning courtesy of a two-run double from Cassidy Chalberg and a three-run homer by Lena Tirotta.
The Lady Pilgrims left 10 runners stranded despite seven hits in the loss.
• MISHAWAKA 10, PLYMOUTH 0
At Mishawaka
Plymouth: 000 000 — 0 7 4
Mishawaka: 020 602 — 10 9 0
Zoey Keilman (L and Mimi Southwell; Sydney Waltz (W), Caitlyn Traxler (6) and Lena Tirotta
2B: Cassidy Chalberg (M), Megan Fry (M)
HR: Tirotta
Records: Mishawaka 3-2, Plymouth 0-1
