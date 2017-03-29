Lady Lions move to 4-0

Bremen's softball team moved to 4-0 on the young season with a 10-0 defeat of Bethany Christian Tuesday night.

Erin Coffel recorded three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Sara Knepper, Shannon Arndt, Rylee Hershberger, Kaelyn Shively and Bailey Fritter finished with two hits apiece, and Knepper drove in three runs.

Arndt pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, one hit and two walks.

• BREMEN 10, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0

At Bremen

Bethany: 000 00 — 0 1 5

Bremen: 301 33 — 10 0 0

Shannon Arndt (W); Andrea Yousey (L)

2B: Bailey Fritter (B), Sara Knepper (B), Ardnt (B), Erin Coffel (B)

3B: Erin Coffel (B)

Records: Bremen 4-0, Bethany 0-3