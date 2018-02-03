Lady Falcons clipped by Marian

WALKERTON — The Mishawaka Marian Lady Knights traveled to Walkerton Saturday night looking for their first sectional title in girls basketball ever. The Lady Knights emerged with a 43-38 victory.

The first quarter got underway with a Marian turnover forced by Mariah Plunkett. Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The ensuing possession saw the Lady Knights strike from behind the arc.

Several moments into the game Mariah Plunkett drove hard to the rim before drawing a shooting foul. She connected on one of the shots to pull the Lady Falcons with two points at 3-1. Marian again hit a three-pointer on the next possession to extend their lead to 6-1. Mariah* Plunkett answered for John Glenn with a three of her own to make the score 6-4.

A three-point play for the Lady Knights kept the Lady Falcons at a five-point disadvantage. A timeout did little in settling down John Glenn as the Lady Knights pushed the score to 13-4.

Finally, the Lady Falcons got the ball to go through the hoop when late in the first quarter Riley Groves laid in a shot for two points. As the first quarter drew to a close Marian held a 13-6 lead.

Entering the second quarter the Lady Knights quickly extended the lead to 15-6 before both offenses went cold. Finally at the halfway point of the quarter Groves scored again. Unfortunately Marian quickly answered with a midrange jumper.

Bethany Hayden knocked down a three with just under three minutes remaining in the half to close the gap to just six. A missed free throw from Marian coupled with a layup from Hayden pulled the Lady Falcons with five points at 18-13. After a jump ball call, the Lady Knights would get the ball back with five seconds remaining. With time ticking away Marian heaved a heavily contested, one-handed three-pointer that miraculously found pay dirt. The basket sent Marian into the break with the momentum and a 21-13 advantage.

Continued in Monday's Plymouth Pilot.