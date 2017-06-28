Kroger celebrates the Grand Opening of a new fuel center in Plymouth

Finding a great price for gas just became a lot easier. On Thursday, Kroger Central Division leaders will celebrate the grand opening of a new fuel center in Marshall County.

As part of the grand opening event, Kroger is offering an additional .20 cents off per gallon, up to 35 gallons for customers who scan their Kroger Plus cards. This offer is good from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

In honor of the grand opening, Kroger will make donations to the Special Olympics and the Heminger House.