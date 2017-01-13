Kroger attempted robbery suspect sought
Friday, January 13, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Plymouth police have reported an attempted robbery of the Kroger grocery store in Plymouth, saying a lone suspect attempted to rob the store before fleeing and continuing his robbery attempts outside of the store.
According to a police report from the Plymouth Police Department, law enforcement received a call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening regarding a white male who entered the Kroger store at 2001 N. Michigan Street and allegedly attempted to rob the store.
Plymouth Police are urging anyone with information on this matter to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126.
Additional details in Weekend Edition of the Pilot News.
