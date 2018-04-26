Knox man gets 20 years for child molestation

A Knox man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty recently to multiple counts of child molestation.

Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall sentenced Matthew E. Johnson, 35, to 25 years behind bars, but suspended five years, on Friday, April 20.

Johnson must also serve five years on probation.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Johnson in April 2016 with three counts of child molestation as a Level 1 felony and one count of child molestation as a Level 3 felony.

