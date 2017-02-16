Kiss a Critter FFA fundraiser

This week during lunch periods, students in the PHS FFA will be collecting donations in jars for six teachers: Curtis Nordmann, Lindsay Moore, John Barron, Bryan Ames, Suzette Read, and David Hatcher.

The teacher who gets the most money donated in his or her name, wins and gets to kiss the critter at halftime of the Friday night varsity basketball game. The critter that will be getting a big smooch on Friday is a miniature donkey.

After Wednesday’s count, Mr. Nordmann is in the lead coming in at $62.46, Mr. Ames with $43.22 in his jar is in second place and Ms. Moore with $29.68 is in third place.

Students and staff can still donate today and Friday during lunch. The public can get in on all the action Friday night at the Plymouth vs. Huntington North boys basketball game, which begins at 6:15 p.m. Donations will be accepted up until the start of the varsity game.

For updates on donations, follow the Plymouth FFA on Twitter @Plymouth_FFA for daily updates.