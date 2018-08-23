Kids Invited To Compete In Annual Oktoberfest Soapbox Derby

It's time to get creative and put those young minds to work designing derby cars for the third annual Bremen Oktoberfest Soapbox Derby, presented by Community Gospel Church. The Soapbox Derby, for children age five through 12, starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, and takes place on a closed course on North Center Street.

"The children's Soapbox Derby has become an annual attraction of Oktoberfest for both the participants and those who come to watch," said Event Coordinator, Viki Brown. "We have more than double in size and continue to improve the races each year."

Brown explained that the most significant rule change this year concerns the construction of the derby cars, requiring that a steering wheel, rather than rope-steering, be used to control the cars on the course.

Parents are encouraged to assist with the construction of derby cars. Each derby car must be gravity-powered, without a motor or engine. No limitations exist for the size, weight, materials used, or designs for derby cars. Unaltered helmets are a requirement and elbow pads are highly suggested.

A ramp, provided by Lippert Components, Inc., will give the children the needed speed to travel down the slightly declining slope on North Center towards the finish line.

The Soapbox Derby is free to enter. Competing age categories are five and six year olds, seven and nine, and 10-12 year olds. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the top three competitors in each age category. A trophy for the best decorated derby car will be awarded.

