Justin Allgaier and Brad Keselowski win races at IMS Monday

After three days of rain delays NASCAR held a doubleheader Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Up first was the Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250 which was won by Justin Allgaier. The afternoon race was the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard. Brad Keselowski held off pitting for the final time under green and using fresher tires was able to catch the leaders. On a restart with just three laps remaining Keselowski, starting third, was able to get around Denny Hamlin coming to the white flag, and held on to win. The win is the first for team owner Roger Penske at Indy in NASCAR after 24 attempts. Penske has 17 wins in the Indy 500.