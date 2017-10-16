Juried Art Show Proves to be the Best Yet After 29 Years

Heartland Artists Gallery is showing some of the area's best and most creative art for the 29th consecutive year at the Juried Regional Art Exhibit. Over one hundred entries were judged and will be shown at the Gallery through Nov. 3. Every year we strip the walls of our members' art during the month of October in order to display and share art from some of the leading artists in the northern half of Indiana and the surrounding states.

The winners are; Best of Show - “Looking Up” by Susan Ring; First Place - “Sandhill Dance” by Mark Daniels; Second Place - “By the Nose” by Barb DeLeu; Third Place - “Dune Song” by Susie Russell; Creativity - “Blue Dahlia” by Jayne Jacobson; Creativity - “My Little Elephant” by Todd Hoover; Merit - “Ruffles and Flourishes” by Marilyn Kruger; Merit - “Black and Red Art Deco” by Mary Szymczak; Merit - “Loch Ness” by Joan Spohrer; Merit - “It Just Hurts” by Sarah Luginbill.