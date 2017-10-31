Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Irwin

A Marshall County judge has turned down a motion to dismiss promoting prostitution-related charges against the former head of a countywide charity.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen denied on Monday James A. “Jim” Irwin’s motion to dismiss three counts of promoting prostitution and one count of attempted promoting prostitution. The ruling was made public Tuesday. Bowen did not give his reasons for denying the motion in his order.

The ruling comes less than a week after the judge heard arguments during a 30-minute hearing Wednesday from Irwin’s attorney, Elkhart-based lawyer David Francisco, and Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier, the prosecutor handling the case.

Along with the promoting prostitution-related charges, prosecutors also charged Irwin with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance and one count of dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance.

Each of the prostitution-related charges is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years. The advisory sentence is three years.

Each of the drug-related charges is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years. The advisory sentence is one year.

Irwin, 69, of Plymouth, had been director of the charity Marshall County Care and Share since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn page. The Care and Share board placed him on unpaid, administrative leave not long after his August arrest.

