Joe Martin Ricke to perform during Saturday's Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Joe Martin Ricke shared his enthusiasm about his concert and upcoming featured guest appearance on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. Ricke will be performing in concert with his band ‘The Miracle Machine’ on Friday, September 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The artists will also be featured during the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour on Saturday, September 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the concert and the Radio Show, Ricke will be interviewed for the first official Wild Rose Moon television pilot and Ricke shared, “I am honored.”

Ricke originally discovered WRM when he saw that John Gorka was performing there. Gorka is a well-known American Folk musician who has been praised by Rolling Stone as “the pre-eminent male singer-songwriter of the new folk movement.” When Ricke heard that Gorka was going to be at the moon, Ricke made it a point to go to the moon too.

Ricke shared of his experience at WRM, “The moment I walked into the Wild Rose Moon I felt like I’d found a home. And that’s exactly what it is. A home for artists and for audiences, a safe place for dreamers, a launching pad for a new community.”

“I love that Wild Rose Moon is a listening room. I have performed in a variety of venues. Many of them are noisy and the environment makes it difficult to hear the music. George is not afraid to request the silence and attentiveness of the audience.” Gorka shared.

Ricke lives in Huntington, about an hour and twenty minutes from Plymouth. “I have driven in snow and storms to attend events at Wild Rose Moon.”

Ricke has attended and performed at open mic nights, the radio show and concerts. “The radio show is super fun. There is always so much laughter. The radio show is a lot of comedy and a lot of community. The game show portion is just really fun and silly. Everyone has a great time.” Saturday, September 8 Ricke will be the featured guest on the Radio Show.

Ricke is originally from Texas and grew up playing guitar and singing with his brother Gordon on the porch of their parents home. Both men are still active performers. Ricke performs as a solo artist, as part of a duet with Jane Heald who plays cello with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and with his band The Miracle Machine. Sean Hoffman, from Soltre and The Goldmine Pickers, plays the fiddle along with John Bahler, a Wild Rose Moon favorite, from the Stampede String Band. Ricke shared that when he visits family in Texas he and Gordon still perform together and with his brother’s band.

Ricke comes from years of writing not only music, but poetry. Ricke is a ‘wordsmith’. He is an English Professor at Taylor University. He spends much of his time traveling to various locations to perform. He frequents Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. He also traveled to Texas and Montana this summer.

Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets for the WRM Radio Hour are $5 each. Guests attending the radio hour are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to allow for seating before recording starts.