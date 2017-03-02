JMD Lifestyles opens at new location
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Plymouth, IN
JMD Lifestyles opened for business Wednesday at their new location with a ribbon cutting.
The new location at 316 N. Center offers a store front and space for Dr. Anneka of Country Chiropractic to have office hours Tues. and Thur. from 10 - 6 p.m.
Present for the ribbon cutting was Bruce Downs, Joyce Maxwell-Downs owners, Tammy Boys of TCU and the mayor Mark Senter.
JMD Lifestyles is open Tues. thru Fri. 10 - 6 p.m. and the first Sat. of the month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
