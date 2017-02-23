JMD Lifestyle to make a move to Center Street

PLYMOUTH—Plymouth’s one-stop shop for all things alternative care is planning to make a move to a larger facility, adding another chiropractor in the process.

JMD Lifestyle owner Joyce Maxwell-Downs said her business, which provides alternative care for patients seeking healing practices outside of traditional medicine, has seen such an increase in traffic as of late that a new building is in order—one large enough to house all of the products JMD Lifestyle sells, along with the addition of a second part-time chiropractor, Anneka Spaid, who currently works out of Country Chiropractic in Bremen.

Spaid will join Maxwell-Downs twice a week once JMD Lifestyle has moved to its new location at 316 N. Center Street in Plymouth.

Maxwell-Downs said it is the public’s growing interest in alternative therapy and treatment that prompted her to look for a larger establishment, as more people have taken to the products and methods she provides.

“I think more and more people are looking for alternative ways of healing,” Maxwell-Downs said on Thursday. “A lot of doctors in the area are contacting me to help their clients. They come in for nutritional consulting; we do a lot with healing through alternative ways like supplements.”

She said her clients range from people looking for body care products or alternative ways to receive probiotics—such as fermented foods—to cancer patients currently being treated with chemotherapy and radiation. She also provides chiropractic services and carries line of retail products which can be purchased in her store.