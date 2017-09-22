Jefferson students rewarded with dunk tank

Students and teachers took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to celebrate with a dunk tank. Several Jefferson teachers volunteered to take a turn in the tank, including principal Angie Mills.

Mills said the dunk tank is a reward for the students accomplishing their school goal last month during the Ford Drive 4 UR School event fundraiser. Mills said, “We turned in over 300 test drive forms and we anticipate on hearing hear back soon that we met the maximum award which is $6,000.”

The money Jefferson earned per each test drive can be used for sports, booster clubs, music programs, and the many other miscellaneous expenses associated with running a school.