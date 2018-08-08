Jefferson Elementary School staff meet with families

The staff members of Jefferson Elementary School received a small indication of what the upcoming school year will look like as students filed through the front door for the pre-academic year ice cream social.

Just as the ice cream social, the first day of school is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for students to become acquainted with new friends and possibilities while maintaining previously established ones.

Each teacher, however, brings their own sets of expectations to the first day of class. Jefferson Elementary School physical education teacher Hillary Hopple, for example, expects her students to bring with them their sense of enthusiasm as well as a pair of tennis shoes.

“I expect my students to come in ready to go and be active,” Hopple said, “the same expectations I have every year.”

