Jefferson Elementary School staff meet with families

On Thursday, Aug. 2, Lincoln Junior High and the new LJH PTO held their first Back to School Cookout on the front lawn of the school. The school was open for the students to pick up their class schedules, tour the classrooms, and find their lockers. Above, Teachers and staff mingled with students and their parents while the PTO served free hot dogs and drinks. There were also bounce houses for the kids to enjoy. The event was sponsored by Smith Farm Stores, Plymouth Bounce, Plymouth LP, Double D's BBQ, Pilg
By: 
Shelby Harrell
Correspondent
news@thepilotnews.com
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
PLYMOUTH

The staff members of Jefferson Elementary School received a small indication of what the upcoming school year will look like as students filed through the front door for the pre-academic year ice cream social.
Just as the ice cream social, the first day of school is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for students to become acquainted with new friends and possibilities while maintaining previously established ones.
Each teacher, however, brings their own sets of expectations to the first day of class. Jefferson Elementary School physical education teacher Hillary Hopple, for example, expects her students to bring with them their sense of enthusiasm as well as a pair of tennis shoes.
“I expect my students to come in ready to go and be active,” Hopple said, “the same expectations I have every year.”
Read more this in Wednesday’s edition of the Pilot News.

Tags:

Category: