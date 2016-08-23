Japanese Automotive Manufacturer Growing in Indiana, Creating 100 New Jobs

Seymour – Aisin USA Manufacturing, a Japan-owned manufacturer of automotive parts, announced plans today to expand its operations in Jackson County, creating up to 100 new jobs by the end of 2018.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Kariya, Japan-headquartered Aisin Seiki Co., will invest more than $99.9 million to expand its manufacturing operations at 1700 E. Fourth St. in Seymour. Aisin USA Manufacturing, which manufactures automotive components and systems, such as door frame components, latching systems, seating and trim molding, must renovate and purchase new equipment in order to accommodate design changes being incorporated by its customers. The company, which supplies parts for vehicles such as the Honda Odyssey, Chevy Traverse, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Camry, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Rav 4 and Lexus models, plans to begin work on upgrades in late 2016.

Aisin USA Manufacturing employs more than 1,700 full-time Hoosiers at its Seymour facility and plans to begin hiring for manufacturing positions in 2017. Interested applicants can apply by emailing a resume to hr@aisinusa.com or by completing an application in person.