Jackson arrested after fleeing St. Joseph County Courthouse

SOUTH BEND — A man who police say removed a GPS monitor and fled from the St. Joseph County Courthouse in April has been arrested.

Michael Jackson, 38, was scheduled to appear in St. Joseph County Superior Court so that the Court could render its Verdict for Mr. Jackson’s bench trial in cause number 71D02-1604-F1-000009. Before being able to do so, however, Michael Jackson removed his GPS monitoring device and fled the courthouse. The Court found Michael Jackson guilty of three felony counts from his bench trial: Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony; Rape, a Level 1 Felony; and Criminal Confinement, a Level 3 Felony.

Jackson was arrested earlier this week in Merrillville. He now faces escape charges.