Jackie Walorski issues statement on failed AHCA

Failing to secure the needed votes to pass the American Healthcare Act Representative Republican leaders pulled the bill. Jackie Walorski issued the following statement.

“Too many Hoosiers are facing higher premiums, fewer options, and a collapsing system under Obamacare. I’m disappointed in today’s outcome because the American people deserve relief from Obamacare’s broken promises. I remain committed to working with my colleagues and President Trump to build a patient-centered health care system that lowers costs, provides real protections, and returns control to individuals and families.”

Also, she spoke on the House floor today in support of the bill prior to the postponement: https://youtu.be/bJlJiWxoFW0