Jack Campbell’s Culver Carousel: a lasting legacy

Jack Campbell, long-time owner of the Culver Marina, never fully retired but he knew exactly what would occupy his time. He had found his passion long ago - working with wood, taking pride in smoothing its rough edges and shaping it into the hull of a boat or refinishing it to a smooth shine. But he was also attracted to another form of wood - carousel horses, which he had loved since he was a child. The vivid colors, body postures, motion and organ music, mesmerized him and ultimately led to his second passion – rescuing and restoring these gems from the golden age of carousels in America, which lasted from 1880-1930.

