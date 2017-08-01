JA Combs Art ~ Integration of art and modern technology

Heartland Artists Gallery is now showing over twenty local artists’ art with the media used ranging from metalworks, photography, oils, watercolor, pastels, textiles, found objects, enamel, ink, digital and mixed media. The Gallery invites the community to meet Member Artists and our Featured Artist, Jeffery A. Combs at an Open House, Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-4 with refreshments, conversation and exceptional art.

This show will run from Aug. 1 through Aug 26.

This month’s Featured Artist is Jeffrey A. Combs is from the South Bend area. He received his MIA in Photography from the University of Michigan, and his BA in Photography from the University of Dayton.