ISP: Wyatt woman driving ambulance involved in fatal crash

Indiana State Police investigators say a Wyatt woman was behind the wheel of an ambulance involved in a fatal crash early Monday.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said Christine Wesner, 26, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet ambulance south on U.S. 31 and approaching a stop light at the intersection with S.R. 218 at about 3:45 a.m. when she collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2013 Dodge Dart.

Slocum said Joseph Farrar, 30, of Brownsburg, was driving the Dart and was in the intersection about to turn north onto U.S. 31. The Dart had the right-of-way.

Slocum said Wesner fell asleep right before the crash.

Wesner was driving a 5-month-old patient, the child’s mother and 32-year-old Mousa Chaban of Mishawaka in the ambulance. Chaban, an emergency medical technician, was partially ejected from the ambulance and died from injuries he suffered in the crash, Slocum said in a news release.

The child and mother, whose names were not released, were not injured. Wesner was also not injured.