ISP investigating death of Starke County jail inmate

The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Starke County Jail inmate who died while in custody.

Steven Richie, 41, of North Judson, was pronounced dead at Starke Hospital at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

While he was being booked into the jail, he placed a clear plastic baggie containing an unknown white substance in his mouth, according to a press release from ISP Sgt. Ann Wojas.

An autopsy was performed, but showed no signs of trauma. The results from toxicology tests could take several weeks.

Richie was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving while suspended and an outstanding warrant from Marshall County.

