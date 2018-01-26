ISP: 120 pounds of marijuana found during toll road stop

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday two Indiana State Troopers discovered over 120 pounds of marijuana while on a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

The stop occurred eastbound near the 22 mile marker. This is near the Portage Barrier.

Troopers observed a grey Dodge Avenger commit several traffic violations while travelling eastbound in front of them.

The Dodge was stopped the for the traffic violations near the 22 mile marker.

While the troopers spoke to the driver, Howard Montgomery, 46, Rochester, N.Y., and the passenger, Danielle Ruise, 32, also of Roshester, they became suspicious of criminal activity.

A free-air sniff was conducted by Indiana State Police K9, Axel, who gave a positive indication. After conducting a search, troopers located approximately 121 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk of the Dodge.

Montgomery and Ruise were both arrested and face preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, Level 5 felony. Montgomery and Ruise were both transported to the Porter County Jail.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by officers with the Portage Police Department and detectives with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department.