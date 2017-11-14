INDOT will not move forward with J-turn plans

STATEHOUSE (Nov. 14, 2017) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will not install J-turns at intersections along U.S. Highways 31 and 24 at this time, according to State Rep. Bill Friend (R-Macy) and State Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport).

Specific intersections include U.S. Highway 31 at State Roads 10 and 110 in Marshall County, State Roads 18 and 218 in Miami County, and U.S. Highway 24 at County Road 600 East and Logansport Road in Cass County.