INDOT proposed J-Turn is a dead end in public’s opinion

ARGOS — It was standing room only as people filled the council room at the Argos Town Office. The purpose of the public hearing was for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to propose to the public its intention of installing two J-Turns at US 31 at SR 10 and US 31 at SR 110.

Rickie Clark, INDOT Public Involvement manager, started off the meeting informing the audience that all the information that was distributed and the proposal itself were all preliminary.

“INDOT has not made a decision on how to address the intersections there at State Road 10 and State Road 110. This is a preliminary proposal for consideration,” said Clark. “This is a proposal and we’d like to simply start a conversation on how to address how to enhance safety at each intersection.”

Complete story available in Wednesday's Pilot News