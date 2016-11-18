Indiana Unemployment Rate Remains Below Neighboring States and Nation

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percent to 4.4 percent in October. The national unemployment rate for October is 4.9 percent. The state’s labor force, a measure of Hoosiers employed or seeking employment, has increased by 83,409 (2.5 percent) over the year. Indiana’s total labor force stands at over 3.3 million and the state’s 65.0 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.8 percent.