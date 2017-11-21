Indiana General Assembly kicks off 2018 session

State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Bremen) gathered with fellow legislators today at the Statehouse for Organization Day — the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day is marked by the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers. This day also provides each Senate and House of Representatives caucus with the opportunity to organize before session officially reconvenes Jan. 3.

“The 2018 legislative session is important for our state as we look at ways to battle the opioid epidemic, attract high-paying jobs to our state, and enhance our education system,” Mishler said. “Last session, we were able to pass legislation advancing Career Technical Education and workforce development, and I hope we can continue to strengthen that aspect of our education system. I look forward to my first session as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and working with my fellow legislators as we address the challenges facing our state.”