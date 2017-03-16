Indiana fires Tom Crean after 9 seasons

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tom Crean put Indiana basketball back in the national conversation.

As it turned out, it was too much talk and not enough results. Not for the Hoosiers.

Nine years after taking over a team mired in turmoil following an NCAA scandal, Crean was fired Thursday after missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in his tenure. The 50-year-old coach had three years remaining on his contract, and the move comes a little more than three months before his buyout would have dropped from $4 million to $1 million.

But with so much angst among fans, athletic director Fred Glass couldn't wait that long.

"Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity," Glass said. "While winning two outright Big Ten titles in five years and being named Big Ten coach of the year, Tom worked tirelessly to develop great young men and successful teams. However, ultimately, we seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations."